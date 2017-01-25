Kim Davis, executive director of Sexual Assault Center, will also lead Harbor House

It was announce this morning that beginning in February, Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, will also lead Harbor House.

The announcement comes in the wake of Gail Garland’s announcement that she is leaving Rome. She is currently the director of Harbor House.

Chip Hood, president of the SAC board of directors, said both organizations will continue operating separately while sharing an executive director. He also said both board will explore a co-location.

