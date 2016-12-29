Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A federal judge denied bond Wednesday for a Calhoun man charged with coercing and threatening minors in order to get them to send him nude photographs through Facebook.

Eduardo Ramos-Escobar, 20, is accused of enticing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography — which carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Harold Murphy denied bond to Ramos-Escobar after a short hearing in Rome on Wednesday.

A federal magistrate judge had previously granted a $25,000 bond with restrictions concerning contact with minors as well as the internet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office appealed the ruling, with Ramos-Escobar being held in custody until Murphy could hear the appeal.

Several of his family members and friends were at the hearing to show support and there were a number of letters submitted speaking well of his character.

Murphy said he read the letters and despite the amount of support showed for the young man, his actions told a different tale.

“When you pass yourself off as a 16-year-old to get young girls to send you nude pictures then you demand more … that’s not the type of actions you would expect of a young man who has the support of the community that this young man has,” Murphy said.

He continued stating that Ramos-Escobar, who is a native of Guatemala but has been in the U.S. since he was 7, posed a flight risk because of the heavy sentence the crime imposes. The maximum sentence for the crime is 30 years in prison. In a criminal complaint, Ramos-Escobar admitted to Department of Homeland Security agents that he used Facebook to seek out females between 13 and 16. He also admitted to threatening to share their nude photographs with their family and friends if they didn’t give him more nude photos.

Please like & share: