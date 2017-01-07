Jason Michael Kilgore

Jason Michael Kilgore, age 40, of Rydal, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017. Jason was born February 18, 1976 in Floyd County. He was employed by Appachee Mills. Survivors include his girlfriend, Cheryl Jackson; father, Steve Kilgore and stepmother, Elaine of Tunnel Hill, Ga.; brother, Stephen Kilgore; sister, Kimberly (Daniel) Go Forth of Rocky Face, Ga.; nieces Victoria Morgan and Jessica Scott; great nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Abernathy. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 8, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to sign the online guest book and post your tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

