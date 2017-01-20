Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail received several additional charges of meth possession.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jeffery David Chapman, 48, was originally arrested for probation violation on Jan. 12. On Wednesday, he was charged with several counts of possession of methamphetamine and selling methamphetamine at the State Mutual Stadium on Nov. 1.

Chapman is charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and felony sale of methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.

