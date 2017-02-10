Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Internationally-acclaimed violinist Levon Ambartsumian and pianist Evgeny Rivkin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Berry College Ford Auditorium.

Ambartsumian The internationally-acclaimed violinist is the winner of the 1977 International Violin Competition in Zagreb, the 1979 Montreal International competition and the USSR National Violin Competition in 1981. He is also the founder, conductor and artistic director of ARCO Chamber Orchestra. Ambartsumian has released 40 compact discs under different recording labels in the U.S. and Russia. Ambartsumian is a violin professor at the University of Georgia and a former professor at Moscow Conservatory and Indiana University School of Music.

Rivkin, who is also a professor at the University of Georgia, has won several awards including top prizes in the Bavarian Radio Music Competition in Munich, VI International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and the USSR National Piano Competition in St. Petersburg.

This event is free and open to the public. For information about our music program please go to www.berry.edu/music

Written by Public Relations Student Alexi Bell

