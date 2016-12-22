Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice and was being held without bail on Wednesday.

According to jail records:

A warrant executed late Tuesday accuses Charles Gary Neal Jr., 38, of 663 Bay Springs Road in Centre, Alabama, of being a fugitive from justice out of Cherokee County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.

Neal has been in jail since Sept. 14 on traffic and drug charges after he led police on a high-speed chase on Alabama Highway until he lost control of his motorcycle just over the state line.

