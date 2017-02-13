In Monday’s Roman Record

Feb 13, 2017 | Newspapers, Rome News |

In Monday’s Roman Record
Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Subscribe for Updates
Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Small Business Snapshot: Michelle Simpson massage therapy.

Word on the Street: DDA distributing historic plaques, agribusiness seminar set for April, seed swap coming up at Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home.

Largest Building Permit: $180,000

Largest Real Estate Transaction: $402,000

New Business Licenses: 4

 
Please like & share:
Share
Do You Travel On US Hwy 27?
Enter your email to be alerted about news, happenings and money saving coupons from Rome businesses