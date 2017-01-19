Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The silence was deafening — and lengthy — when Rome Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Harry Wise asked for a motion on a covered deck attached to the new Moe’s Original Bar B Que on Wednesday.

When there was no motion for, or against the project at 101 W. First St., Wise made the motion to approve the covered deck himself. It passed on a 4-3 vote, with Wise breaking the tie.

A big part of the controversy was that the slightly-sloped roof covering the patio had already been constructed within the past week.

Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson said city officials thought the roof had already been approved and called the situation a “miscommunication.”

HPC members Audrey Burton, Luke Chaffin and Roger Wade voted against the motion to approve; Mary Sib Banks, Beth Dunay and Charles Norris joined Wise in supporting the passing of the rooftop covering.

Tyson Dube, who is partnering with Jeremy Duke to open the new restaurant, apologized for the miscommunication and said he and Duke were willing to do whatever they needed to do to satisfy the HPC.

Former HPC member Ann Pullen, who serves as chairman of the Downtown Development Authority Design Committee, also expressed disappointment that there was no landscaping plan to restore some greenery to the area between the new restaurant and Bridgepoint Plaza.

“The city will work with the developer and the contractor to restore Bridgepoint Plaza to an attractive space as it has been,” Eidson said.

Ira Levy won approval from the HPC for a 38-room, five-story addition to the Hawthorn Suites hotel that will run parallel to the river between the existing hotel and the Third Avenue parking deck.

Levy did not offer a timetable for when the work will get underway.

The commission also gave its blessing to a covered deck addition to the 10-by-20-foot rear deck associated with the property owned by Mark Floyd at 315 Broad St. A restaurant is being developed on the ground floor; however, the deck, which will look out over the Town Green, will be an amenity to the loft apartment being developed on the second floor.

