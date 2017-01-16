Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center will host a free household hazardous waste collection event for Floyd County residents Saturday at the recycling center at 405 Watters St. in North Rome.

The line will form off of Callahan Street across from the Hop N Shop.

“In an effort to control traffic, we are doing a few new things,” said Floyd County Public Works

Director Michael Skeen.

The collection hours have been extended and will now be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are limited to 360, and they will stop being taken by 5 p.m. Friday.

“If you do not have an appointment, or miss your scheduled time, then you will be directed to come back after 2 p.m., unless we are overbooked,” Skeen said.

Those wishing to make an appointment can call the center at 706-291-5266.

Household hazardous waste items that will be collected include poisons, pesticides, paint, automotive fluids, fluorescent bulbs, cleaning products and pool chemicals.

Items that will not be taken include tires, wood, clothing, commodes, construction debris, toys, medical waste or trash.

Anyone with questions as to what will and will not be collected can call the center.

