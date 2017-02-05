Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

To encourage those who haven’t already received a flu shot this season to do so, the Floyd County Health Department is offering free flu shots to anyone six month of age and older during regular business hours while inventory lasts.

“Flu season is here,” said Floyd County Health Department Nurse Manager Alison Watson, “but it’s not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting a flu shot.

“After you get a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop in your body. Since flu season can last well into the spring, sometimes as late as May, it’s not too late to get immunized right now and enjoy the protection afforded throughout the entire flu season.”

Flu is widespread in Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Public Health recently confirmed the season’s first flu-related death. The strain that’s causing most flu infections so far this year is an “A” type strain called H3N2. That’s reason for concern, Watson said. “The dominant H3N2 A strain is the variety that causes more severe disease, especially among older persons.”

Watson said the health department offers a special type of flu vaccine designed especially for the elderly. “Fluzone High-Dose vaccine is made for people 65 and older,” she said. “It helps promote a stronger immune response to the flu than the regular flu vaccine.”

“Getting older means greater risk of complications from the flu,” explains Watson. “Each year, approximately 90 percent of flu-related deaths and 60 percent of the flu-related hospitalizations in the U.S. occur in people 65 years of age and older.”

Of course flu shots are not just for the elderly. “Immunization against flu is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older,” Watson explains.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Watson reminds that people can take everyday preventive steps like staying away from sick people and washing your hands to stop the spread of germs. “If you’re sick with the flu, you should also stay home from work or school so you don’t spread it to others,” Watson said.

“Children younger than 6 months are at a higher risk for serious flu complications, but are too young for the flu vaccine, so taking these precautionary steps around infants is especially important.”

For more information call the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6123 or visit the website online at http://nwgapublichealth.org/counties/floyd/

Busting flu vaccine myths

If you are hesitating to get your annual influenza vaccine, Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, wants to bust some myths about the flu vaccine that may help you make your decision. Myth: The vaccine gives you the flu.

False. “The easy answer is it’s simply not true,” says Poland. “I think what people are referring to when they say that is, ‘I got the flu shot, and, then, I had symptoms which reminded me of the same kind of symptoms I get when I’ve had the flu.’ But the problem is that they’re assuming that temporality is causality. I’ll give you an example. When I speak to large audiences, I’ll say — this will be in August or September (and) nobody’s gotten the flu shot yet — how many of you have had muscle aches, low-grade fever, headache, fatigue? And, you know, 40, 50 percent of them will say they have, but then I ask them, if you had just gotten a flu shot the day before that, what would you say? Well, I got it from the flu shot. The point is, you would have blamed it on the flu vaccine.” Myth: People with egg allergies cannot get a flu shot.

False. “When we say that people with egg allergies can’t get a flu shot, we have to look at the advance of science over time,” says Poland. “In the past, if somebody had what’s called an anaphylactic allergic reaction to the flu shot, which is due to the egg component, they were right. They couldn’t get it. That is no longer the case. A flu vaccine contains, if any, low levels of detectable egg protein. We now have vaccines no longer produced in eggs. Even somebody who has the worst kind of egg allergy you can imagine can get a flu shot. We have to give them the right one. We wouldn’t give them any one, but we’d give them one not made in chicken eggs.” Myth: It’s too late in the season to get a flu shot.

False. “Interestingly enough in the U.S., the peak of our influenza outbreaks are often in the January, February, early March time frame,” says Poland. “So it is, in fact, never too late. In fact, people will say, well, what about April, May, June? And I would still give it to them if they’re traveling, or they’re in an area where there are a lot of travelers because, remember, the flu season in the southern hemisphere is the opposite of ours. People are always bringing influenza to one or the other hemisphere, and sharing it with each other.”

Poland advises the best way to stay healthy is get enough sleep, eat right, exercise and get a flu vaccine. From the Mayo Clinic News Network

