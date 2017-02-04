Gwendolyn Beard Murdock

Gwendolyn Beard Murdock, age 90, of Rome, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will be placed in Sunday’s newspaper.

Daniel’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

