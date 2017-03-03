Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The resident of an apartment on the 300 block of Leafmore Road in West Rome reported several guns stolen from their home.

According to Rome police reports:

The complainant stated someone stole five guns and a com-pound bow Thursday afternoon. The guns are a Harrington & Richardson .410 shotgun valued at $150, a Mathews Switch-back compound bow valued at $500, a Marlin .22 rifle valued at $100, a Fox River .50 caliber muzzleloader rifle and a dis-assembled old shotgun valued at $100.

