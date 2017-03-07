Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The nation’s capital has been aflame with one of those scandals that may be forgotten by next year or remembered for decades to come. It concerns how Russia tried to affect the presidential election and whether it was working secretly with Donald Trump’s campaign.

Also, what was discussed in a pre-inauguration phone call between a Russian diplomat and Michael Flynn, and in meetings between that same diplomat and Jeff Sessions, former senator and now Trump’s attorney general.

Flynn was forced out as Trump’s national security adviser for lying about his conversation with Russian Ambassador. Sessions has been taking heat for two meetings he had with Kislyak during the campaign when he was on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

During his Senate confirmation hearing to become attorney general, Sessions was asked whether he knew of any communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the course of the campaign.

“I have been called a (Trump) surrogate a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians,” Sessions replied.

At a news conference Thursday, Sessions tried to douse the fire, acknowledging two meetings with Kislyak, but saying the campaign was never discussed. One meeting, around the time of the GOP convention, was brief and involved a group of envoys, including Kislyak.

The second meeting, on Sept. 8, was sought by the Russian ambassador, Sessions said. Two of Sessions’ senior staffers joined him. Kislyak and Sessions talked about terrorism and about Ukraine, but politics never came up, Sessions told reporters.

Given that he was a Trump surrogate and a top foreign adviser to candidate Trump, Sessions took a step many Democrats and Republicans had urged: He recused himself from any probes related to the presidential campaign, including investigations into any Russian interference in the electoral process and allegations of Russian ties to Team Trump: “I feel I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in.” That was the right move, though we believe he still should, under oath, give the Judiciary Committee a full account of his encounters with Kislyak, and his staffers at the second meeting should do the same.

Vagueness got him into this mess, transparency can get him out of it.

But the Russia cloud over the Trump team isn’t going away, and deserves a full investigation. The immediate question is who should conduct it.

Even before news of the Sessions-Kislyak meetings rocked Washington, some Democrats were calling for appointment of an independent counsel to parse allegations about Russia and the campaign. The Sessions news only intensified those calls. At least one Republican has proposed an independent counsel, Rep. Darrell Issa, of California, who last week said, “That is historically the right way to deal with something like this.”

Actually, often as not, it’s historically the wrong way to deal with something like this. This page has long been dubious of special prosecutors. They often burn through millions of dollars with underwhelming results — most infamously Kenneth Starr, who headed an investigation of President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton that lasted six years and ended with neither charged.

The Senate and House intelligence committees are looking into the allegations about Russia, and they deserve a chance to prove their mettle. “We’re already starting to review the raw intelligence,” Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the panel, said recently. “We are well down this path.” With their specialized experience and top-secret clearances, the committee members are well-equipped to dig out the truth and assess its significance. Both have Republican majorities and chairmen, but that’s no bar to an aggressive investigation.

If a cover-up appears to be afoot in the Justice Department or Congress, Trump’s critics, inside and outside government, will go public with a vengeance. An independent counsel is an option to deploy only when those responsible for discovering the truth show that they’re unwilling to do so. It’s a club that, for now, is better left in the closet.

