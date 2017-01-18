Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The clamor over the cost of Mylan’s EpiPen has generated a reaction in the health care market. The CVS pharmacy chain announced last week that it will make a competing product — the generic version of Adrenaclick — available in all of its stores for much less than the EpiPen.

While that’s great news for those who need to keep a lifesaving dose of epinephrine on hand to counteract allergic reactions, it’s also a notable development because of how the market responded to public pressure.

The chain is selling a two-pack of the Adrenaclick generic for $109.99, whereas CVS sells the EpiPen for $649.99 for a two-pack and Mylan’s generic version for $339.99 per two-pack. Mylan has been widely criticized for increasing the EpiPen’s cost by 500 percent in recent years, and even members of Congress expressed concern at a hearing last fall.

In announcing the availability and special pricing of the Adrenaclick generic — the brand-name version no longer is made — CVS cited the “urgent need” and public demand for a lower-costing alternative to the EpiPen.

CVS, the nation’s largest pharmacy chain with more than 9,600 stores, and the Adrenaclick generic’s maker, California-based Impax Laboratories, were savvy enough to try to fill a niche. But would they have acted so quickly without the public pressure?

CVS noted that “millions … were active in social media searching for a solution.”

More outrage about overpriced drugs could bring more sensible prices in the future.

To make the Adrenaclick generic available, CVS and Impax negotiated a special pricing arrangement that allows them to sell the auto-injector for what CVS called the “lowest cash price in the market.”

Prior to the special partnership, CVS was selling the Adrenaclick generic for about $200 per two-pack. Now, patients get something they need for less and CVS and Impax get a big public-relations boost.

Are the companies still profiting from sales? Of course they are. They’ve settled on a more moderate price to attract consumer attention and gain market share.

Right now, Impax assembles the product by hand. But it plans to automate the process this year or next, ensuring that supply will be able to meet need. Battling the health care system can be tougher than fighting city hall. But this time, the consumers prevailed.

Please like & share: