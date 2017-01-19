Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Since the Transportation Security Administration was created in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, its most high-profile focus has been on protecting airline passengers against domestic terrorism. Safety in non-boarding areas of airports has not been the TSA’s chief concern. Maybe that should change.

The attack that killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6 highlighted vulnerabilities that remain at airports despite the heightened security. The attack also launched a necessary national discussion about what place firearms should have in air travel, if any, and safeguards for transporting them in checked baggage. …

Safety experts say carrying firearms and ammunition together makes sitting ducks of passengers in baggage claims sections that are outside the secured areas of most airports. Another danger is that firearms containers are placed with regular luggage in baggage claim in most cases, and that no identification verification is required.

Esteban Santiago, the suspected Fort Lauderdale shooter, was captured on video grabbing his checked bag from a luggage carousel at the airport and walking to the bathroom. He allegedly pulled bullets and a 9 mm pistol from his bag, loaded the weapon and left the bathroom to fire into the crowd. …

Making airports more secure should become a priority for the TSA and Congress.

The National Rifle Association is unlikely to sit still for efforts to restrict people from transporting firearms on airliners, but it’s time for common-sense measures to ensure that this gaping hole in airport security doesn’t open a new door for terrorists to inflict mass tragedy.

