Campaigning In 2008, Barack Obama promised to unify the politically divided country. As the first black president the country expected him to bring about a new era of racial harmony. Alas, neither goal was achieved. At the end of his term the country was more polarized than ever and race relations had deteriorated. The president bears much responsibility for the decline.

Aided and abetted by his attorney general, Eric Holder, he refused to prosecute Black Panthers accused of intimidating voters in Philadelphia in 2008. He also refused to enforce laws he disliked, especially immigration laws, and allowed sanctuary cities to flaunt federal law with no fear of punishment. His economic recovery was the weakest since World War II. Jobs disappeared, the percentage of Americans working reached a new low, and number on food stamps reached a new high.

Obama invariably took the side of law-breakers when there was a conflict with police. It began on July 16, 2009,when a black professor was arrested in Cambridge, Massachusetts, by a white policeman and charged with disorderly conduct. The president immediately came to the defense of Professor Henry Louis Gates before he had learned the details of his conflict with police.

More importantly, Obama, sided with black criminals who were killed by whites or police. Incidents in Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, and Ferguson, Missouri, became national tragedies as they were publicized by the mainstream media with front-page coverage for weeks. Obama’s support of the victims was never blatant or overt, it was subtle, like the white racists of the 1950s who got their point across without saying “black” or “Negro.” Obama remarked that if he had a son, he would look a lot like Trayvon Martin.

These highly publicized incidents convinced some that the police were routinely murdering innocent black citizens. As a result, Black Lives Matter emerged to draw attention to the problem and stop the carnage. President Obama showed his support by inviting members of the organization to the White House.

Black Lives Matter not only marched and protested, as they had a legal right to do, they also resorted to violence. Several policemen were killed. Tension between blacks and the police escalated.

Caught in the middle between angry citizens and critical authorities, the police stopped patrolling dangerous neighborhoods, fearing injury from the citizens and reprimands from the political authorities. Crimes in the inner cities increased, especially in Chicago, President Obama’s hometown, which led the nation in murders. In 2016, 762 were murdered in Chicago, more than the total number murdered in New York and Los Angeles combined. Most of the murders were committed by blacks in the inner cities killing other blacks.

In 2008 I did not vote for Obama, not because he was half-black, but because he was all-liberal. He had the most liberal voting record of any United States senator. Having read one of his autobiographies, I consoled myself by thinking that he would be a competent president, since he was intelligent, articulate, and reasonable.

Moreover, I was convinced that he could bring about real improvement in the inner cities of America. Surely blacks living in the inner cities would respond positively to a black president more than they would to any white politician.

I fully expected President Obama to make improving the horrible conditions of the inner cities a top priority of his administration. I could imagine him explaining to the young in the inner cities how important it was for them to stay in school and get a good education so that they could get a good job and escape from poverty and welfare.

He could warn them of the dangers of drugs and gangs and urge them not to have children at an early age, which practically insures a life of poverty. He could explain the benefits of a stable and loving two-parent family and cite his own family as an example for them to emulate.

At the beginning of Obama’s administration, the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and the American people supported him enthusiastically. He had a golden opportunity to do what no other politician could do — improve the plight of the inner cities. Unfortunately, this was a war the president chose not to fight.

During his eight years as president, he expressed his views on practically every subject under the sun — except one, changing the behavior of people living in the inner cities. If he ever addressed that subject, I missed it.

Much concerned about his legacy, at the end of his administration President Obama often reminded audiences of his “accomplishments” — the Affordable Care Act, the nuclear treaty with Iran, resuming diplomatic relations with Cuba, the absence of scandals, protecting the environment, etc. In his recapitulation, he never mentioned his failure to address the problems of the inner cities when he had the opportunity to do so. But it, too, is a part of his legacy.

James Cook is a professor emeritus of Georgia Highlands College.

