It’s almost spring and the trees around the yard are beginning to be noisy again. The birds are singing. The Blue Jays didn’t stop scolding all winter and the chickadees never stopped saying their name. But now the trees are full of whistle and chatter, the robins are poking around in the grass, the woodpeckers are drumming, and the Sandhill Cranes are passing through.

The chickadees sing a song in the spring and summer that I rarely hear in the winter, or at least I don’t notice it. There are two notes. Dotted quarter notes, I think, descending a half-step. The rhythm and intervals are always the same. The pitch is steady in any given rendition though different keys are used. I matched one bird’s D to C-sharp with my tin whistle. Another bird answered him three steps lower G to F-sharp.

I usually start hearing this two-tone tune around the middle of March. This year it’s early. As far as anyone knows the chickadees have no knowledge of pitch or interval. But on the other hand, it is hard to dismiss the idea that they sing.

Mozart had a pet starling. He loved it so much that when it died hymns were sung at the graveside and Mozart recited a poem he wrote for it. Then the composer’s pet was laid to rest. As the story goes, the reason Mozart loved the bird so much was because it had learned to whistle the theme of the last movement of his piano concerto in G-major K453. Life imitates art.

Birds learn their songs from other birds; and some, like starlings, imitate not just other birds of the same species but all kinds of sounds. One study has determined that there is no rhyme or reason to the starling’s choice of sounds to mimic — they can be a human’s often-repeated phrase, words heard only intermittently, or mechanical sounds, to name a few. One starling that was having its foot treated for an infection kept shouting, very distinctly, “I have a question!” Another that got its head tangled up in a string hollered over and over, “Basic research!”

Often starlings put quirky but obviously intentional variations into what they hear that are no more meaningful than shouting, “Basic research!” Mozart’s starling modified the melody of the concerto theme by whistling G-sharp in place of Mozart’s G-natural. Mozart loved this kind of playfulness. There is a theory that the musical oddities in his “Musical Joke,” which was composed eight days after his bird’s death, were written to mimic the starling’s natural tendency to intertwine its whistled tunes. So the bird’s voice mingled with the composer’s voice and art imitated life.

The chickadees that live in the trees around my house are less inventive than Mozart’s starling. They have persisted here for so long that the same spring song is handed down year after year from adults to youngsters, who learn it verbatim.

Are they singing about meaningful things?

Not in our usual understanding of “meaningful.” Their whistles aren’t words. But neither is Mozart’s concerto, which nonetheless feels meaningful. Music is the expression of meaning without words. The birds seem to understand this.

To them the experience is the meaning.

Rome native Stanley Tate sits on the Berry College Board of Visitors. He retired as executive vice president and chief environmental officer of Southwire and now writes a nature column that appears in several Georgia newspapers. Readers may write him athenryt@bellsouth.net

