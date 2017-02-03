GUEST COLUMN: Leftists’ heads explode in response to Trump keeping America safe

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Given the daily liberal head explosions occurring because of President Trump’s immigration policies, one might think Trump demolished the Statue of Liberty, or worse, reintroduced school prayer, when all he did is take executive action on Jan. 27 to protect Americans.

The White House owes no apology for wanting to keep America safe.

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

At most, the administration could consider special circumstances where the threat to the country is negligible, a step they have already committed to doing.

The executive order temporarily bans immigration for those coming from jihadi-infested countries like Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Iraq until better security screening is in place.

The order also puts an indefinite ban on those coming from Syria because ISIS is extremely active there.

We didn’t hear a peep from leftists when former president Barack Obama did something similar regarding immigration from Iraq in 2011.

No one should be surprised, though, given Democrats’ standards have nothing to do with safety and security and everything to do with politics and appeasement.

Leftists might be thanking Trump for his actions if they weren’t so drunk with hatred for anyone or anything that even hints of American values.

If they lock their doors at night to keep bad people out, they are hypocrites to suggest it is not OK for Trump to protect Americans.

Fact is, the same ISIS which vowed to import terrorists disguised as refugees doesn’t care about which side of the political aisle a person sits.

America experienced an unprecedented number of domestic terrorist attacks committed by Muslim immigrants or children of immigrants during Obama’s tenure.

We are a nation governed by the rule of law, but you’d never know it from leaders standing in defiance over Trump’s stance on immigration and sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities are illegal and in a civil society, those who break the law are punished.

Leaders who break federal immigration laws already on the books should be removed from office, fined and criminally charged. They should be held personally liable for lives lost and havoc wreaked by illegals living within their jurisdictions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads the way, promising to pursue legislation to remove sheriffs and mayors breaking immigration laws.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez also denounced Miami-Dade’s previous stance as a sanctuary county on Jan. 27.

In my home, my father’s word was law.

When Dad said “no,” he meant no.

Throwing temper tantrums didn’t help. In fact, it made things worse.

It’s obvious to me that America has suffered from a significant shortage of alpha male leadership in families, based on the number of people losing their minds over a true leader occupying the White House.

Leftists can chuck bricks, throw rocks and start fires all they want, but Trump will still be president when they wake the next morning.

Their actions hurt their cause, because it helps normal people see that Democrats don’t really care about anyone but themselves.

They claim they are pro-immigrant, but on Inauguration Day in D.C., anti-Trump anarchists set fire to a limousine owned by a Muslim immigrant.

The rocks they pelted sent his employee to the hospital. That makes them about as pro-immigrant as they are pro-Christian.

As you might expect, a couple of Hillary’s “Deplorables” came to the poor guy’s rescue, raising more than $20,000 to assist him after leftists destroyed his livelihood.

But, be of good cheer, there’s a new sheriff in town who likes law and order.

Sorry, snowflakes, all those “free spaces” to destroy other people’s stuff are no longer available.

That’s why 230 Inauguration Day anarchists were charged with felony rioting and face fines of up to $25,000 and 10 years in prison, which should be time enough to keep them off the streets while Trump cleans up America.

All the fit-throwing reminds me this is going to be a long eight years, but then I smile because I know liberals are thinking the same thing.

Susan Stamper Brown lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall, The Christian Post, Right Wing News and GOPUSA. Contact her by Facebook or at writestamper@gmail.com.

Please like & share: