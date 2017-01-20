Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Awesome, indeed! Were it not, the English language could not have withstood so much abuse and manipulation since the Angles introduced it to Julius Caesar’s “Brittania” around 450 AD.

But let’s not be too hard on ourselves, especially on teenagers, when it comes to what we call abuse. I realize that schools (and parents, please!) must foster Standard English. No standard at all equals linguistic chaos. In all things we need standards.

But language isn’t a matter of absolutism. Language isn’t a moral issue, except maybe for ugly words, which we will address momentarily.

Language, like dress, is social adaptation. We put it on and take it off. On, when invited to the White House, or when persnickety Aunt Alma visits, or when sitting for a job interview. Off, when seated at the supper table with family. We don’t wear coat and tie to the beach and we don’t wear swim suits to church; well, I have a few guy friends who may as well.

Anyhow, neither is language like the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution isn’t dynamic (changing). It is static (at rest). The Constitution means what the Constitution writers meant. But words don’t necessarily mean what their inventors or first users meant. “Tyrant” first meant ruler, but because of so many evil rulers, tyrant came to mean evil ruler or autocrat. “Rhetoric” originally meant the art of speaking. Today, it means hot air.

This is not to say that word choices don’t matter.

The young man who said to his sweetheart, “Your face would stop a clock,” when he meant to say, “Your face is timeless,” probably didn’t make it all the way to the altar with her. He would have fared better with the advice of Mark Twain, “Always use the right word and not its second cousin.”

Using the right word is a national problem these days. Social and political pressure is causing us to call things everything but what they really are.

Educators, not politicians, are the chiefest of sinners in this area. For instance, what in the world is a paradigm? “Para” seems always to be positive: paradise, parallel, paramedic, but paradigm? To me, the word is just too pretentious. If they were alive, Mark Twain and Will Rogers would die at the sound of it.

Actually, language change is not proceeding at the fast rate that it did as recently as two centuries ago. Noah Webster slowed change by suggesting we spell and define words a particular way.

Attempting to be descriptive and not prescriptive, Webster sought initially to inform his home­schooled children on how Americans were using the language. His efforts to simplify the language for a frontier people (in both spelling and definition) caught on and his description (his dictionary) became the standard. Before Webster came along, there was no widely recognized standard.

It is amazing but understandable how celebrities can affect our language.

When President Eisenhower used the word “final-ize,” America’s English teachers hit the ceiling. Now we will be “… izeing” every verb in the language, they argued. They were right (“privatize,” “prioritize” and that wondrous jewel, “dis-incentivize”). Most linguists point out that it was CBS anchor Walter Cronkite who birthed the pronunciation, Ca-RIB-e-un, that in most quarters has displaced Ca-ra-BE-un. Celebrities are as influential as we all suspect.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but a word is also worth a thousand pictures. This fact is what makes ugly, salacious words (bathroom humor, etc.) so despicable. Words being pictures, who wants to see ugly pictures, especially when they stream from the mouth of a friend or family member who thinks there is no other way to verbalize? (Oops, sorry about that, English teachers.)

One definite change in English rules is the controlled acceptance of the sentence fragment. My wife, who happens to have a degree in English, hates a fragment of any stripe. Makes her ill. But I say fragments do have their place when placed carefully.

The most amazing thing about English (actually, Angle-ish) is that a nation the size of the state of Alabama gave it to the world. No amount of imperialism or colonization could spread English as it has been spread. Spirit, pride and workability are what spreads a language. English, for instance, has a greater richness of synonyms than any other language.

So, I can accept language change, but spare me of that most atrocious neologism, “dis-remember.” In fact, join me in my crusade to stamp it out.

Roger Hines of Kennesaw is a retired high school English teacher and former state legislator.

Please like & share: