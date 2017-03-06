Gordon Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child

Mar 6, 2017 | Newspapers, Rome News |

Gordon Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and the Center for Search & Investigations of Missing Children are asking for help in locating Destiny Fuller, 14, who was last seen in Calhoun on Thursday.

Destiny is blonde with hazel eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 706-629-1245.

