Glenwood Primary School has been recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School. Common Sense is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology.

The designation demonstrates Glenwood’s commitment to a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect and learn. The school is equally dedicated to limiting the perils students may encounter online such as plagiarism, loss of privacy and cyberbullying.

“Glenwood Primary is committed to preparing our students for the online reality that will be their future,” state Jill Shepherd, principal of Glenwood. “It is our desire that our children become productive members of both the physical society and the virtual one.”

Glenwood’s efforts to teach digital citizenship to children have included training of teachers on the Common Sense Media’s resources for digital citizenship. The teachers then used what they learned to teach unit lessons in their classrooms in December. “Several faculty members have also completed the requirements for teacher certification during the first semester of the school year,” Shepherd added.

The school has also reached out to families of students with resources for digital citizenship. A link to the Common Sense website and the Making Sense blog widget has been placed on the Glenwood school site, a Common Sense Family Tip Sheet has been distributed to parents and a presentation on digital citizenship was made to the school Local School Governance Team.

The Common Sense research-based digital citizenship resources used by Glenwood were created in collaboration between Common Sense and Dr. Howard Gardner of the GoodPlay Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The resources teach students, educators and parents tangible skills related to internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships and respecting creative copyright.

We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School,” said Carrie Graves, assistant principal at Glenwood. “By preparing our children to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning to reach the destination of graduation and become life-long learners.”

