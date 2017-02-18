Glenda Harper Orloff

Glenda Harper Orloff, age 69, of Rome, passed away at a local hospital Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning February 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, Rome, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Brown officiating. Interment will be at the Union Camp Ground Cemetery, 186 Union Rd. Waco, GA 30182 at 3 p.m. Saturday following the service.

Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

