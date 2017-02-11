Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Someone shattered the glass on the front door of the EZ Mart at 1808 Dean Ave. early Thursday but never went in the store, reports stated.

According to Rome Police Department reports:

Police found three rocks near the door when they arrived around 5:15 a.m. and said there was glass inside the store but no one had gone inside. The owner estimated the cost to replace the door at $1,000.

