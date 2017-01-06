Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Rome High girls dropped just their second game of the season on Thursday as Carrollton rolled at home to be the Lady Wolves, 74-51. The game matched up the two unbeaten teams in Region 7-5A play.

The loss is a rare bump in what has been a stellar run so far for Rome, which included three region wins by more than 40 points and a 64-52 win against Kell on Tuesday.

Rome junior forward Taya Gibson was the Lady Wolves’ leading scorer Thursday with 20 points. Rome (10-2, 4-1) hosts Cass on Tuesday.

Please like & share: