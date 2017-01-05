Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

After playing close with the host Wallace State for the first half, Georgia Highlands’ women couldn’t stay with them and fell to the Hanceville, Alabama team 76-65 on Wednesday.

The Lady Chargers (6-10) trailed 38-32 at the break and Wallace State extended its lead to 53-42 at the end of the third period.

Pam Diokpara led Georgia Highlands with 20 points, while Sydney Garnigan had 15 and Kateryna Khomenko added 13. The Lady Chargers return to the court Saturday to host Snead State at 2 p.m.

