The Georgia Highlands College women’s basketball team fell at home to the Sneed State Lady Parson’s, 54-51 on Monday.
The Lady Chargers led by as many as eight points midway through the second quarter, but a late flurry by Snead State cut the Lady Chargers’ lead to 29-27 at the end of the half.
A turnover late in the game hurt the chances of the Lady Chargers. With 11 seconds remaining, GHC, down by one point, in-bounded the ball and turned the it over with a double-dribble call.
The Lady Chargers were led by sophomore Pam Diokpara with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Kateryna Khomenko and Sydney Garnigan each each scored eight points. GHC fell to 6-11 on the season and 1-0 in GCAA play. The Lady Chargers will play again Wednesday at home against Atlanta Metro College at 5:30 p.m.