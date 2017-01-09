Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Georgia Highlands College women’s basketball team fell at home to the Sneed State Lady Parson’s, 54-51 on Monday.

The Lady Chargers led by as many as eight points midway through the second quarter, but a late flurry by Snead State cut the Lady Chargers’ lead to 29-27 at the end of the half.

A turnover late in the game hurt the chances of the Lady Chargers. With 11 seconds remaining, GHC, down by one point, in-bounded the ball and turned the it over with a double-dribble call.

The Lady Chargers were led by sophomore Pam Diokpara with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Kateryna Khomenko and Sydney Garnigan each each scored eight points. GHC fell to 6-11 on the season and 1-0 in GCAA play. The Lady Chargers will play again Wednesday at home against Atlanta Metro College at 5:30 p.m.

