Gretchen Corbin of Rome is among the 100 Most Influential Georgians named by Georgia Trend magazine in its January issue.

Corbin is the Technical College System of Georgia commissioner.

Other Northwest Georgians on the list are state Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, and Lamar Norton, a native of Summerville who worked with Georgia Power Co. in Rome before becoming the director of the Georgia Municipal Association.

Corbin “is commissioner of a system of 22 colleges and 244,000 students that form the backbone of the state’s workforce development operations,” the magazine notes.

Mullis, who was first elected in 2000, chaired the powerful Senate Rules Committee last year. He also was appointed to head several study committees — on narcotic treatment programs, alternative fuel, music economic development, the legislative process and the sex offender registry.

Norton’s GMA “ is developing a series of workshops for city officials to provide guidance on dealing with tense situations and hostile environments with the intention of strengthening the level of trust in local government,” the magazine’s profile reads.

Two Romans also made Georgia Trend’s list of notables: state Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Al Hodge, president and CEO of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce.

Georgia Trend editors publish the lists each January.

