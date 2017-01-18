Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office met with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office has requested a full probe be conducted by the GBI into the incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8.

The GBI has been asked to look for any misconduct of a criminal nature related to an incident involving Jauan Porter. The incident was brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office on Monday by Porter’s mother.

After a meeting with his mother, jail administrator, Major Bob Sapp, initiated a request for an internal affairs investigation to be conducted.

As a result of the initial findings of that investigation Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that, after being arrested by Rome Police Department, Porter was brought directly to the Floyd County Jail to be processed pending charges.

It has been confirmed that Porter had been involved in a physical altercation prior to his arrest and arrival at the jail and was obviously intoxicated, appeared injured and upset.

The Rome police assistant watch commander on duty, through the RPD arresting officer, was notified that Porter would require a medical clearance by a doctor at the hospital prior to being booked in on charges.

While city officers were discussing the matter, Porter refused to comply with jail officials and was subsequently tased.

At that time the jail’s contract medical personnel determined that Porter’s medical condition was such that he was unable to pass the medical criteria required for acceptance into the jail.

The sheriff’s office, having requested the services of the GBI, will fully cooperate with their investigation of the incident while simultaneously completing the process of the internal affairs investigation.

“Internal affairs investigations are initiated by our agency for a number of reason, primarily to determine whether or not a policy of the agency has been violated,” Cpl. Carrie M. Edge, Public Information Officer.

“Our process is structured to facilitate prompt and appropriate corrective action. The public can expect The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to conduct affairs of this agency in an efficient, fair, and impartial manner,” Edge said. “Any misconduct by agency personnel will be dealt with in a well-established and transparent manner.”

Please like & share: