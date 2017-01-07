Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Friday was a busy day for Rome and Floyd County as residents prepared for the wintry weather that was forecast, and everyone — from students to public works officials — was keeping an eye on the sky.

Both school systems dismissed early Friday to avoid the incoming messy weather.

Joe Amerson, a 40-year veteran bus driver, sat outside East Central Elementary School waiting for his charges to load onto the bus at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

He was pleased that the schools were dismissing early, but knows he can keep his kids safe, he said.

“I just go right ahead and take it slow if the snow starts,” he said. “You just have to be cautious; you know what you’ve got to do.”

East Central Principal Kristin Teems said the day — though short — was a good one.

“We’re well organized,” she said before noon on Friday. “We’ve had a great half day. Everybody had a good lunch and we read and learned and now we’re getting them safely on the buses and home.”

Teems bundled up with several layers so she could man the bus lines, pulling on a warm sweatshirt, coat, scarf and gloves before she went outside.

“I think the teachers bundle up more than the kids sometimes, because we have to tell them to put on their coats,” she laughed. “They are coming from a warm school to a warm bus and they think they can stuff their coat in their backpack.”

The short day was a good compromise for the forecast, she said.

“It’s best to be proactive in this situation when the weather could get bad,” she said. “We are always safety-minded when it comes to the welfare of the children.”

Counselor Miriam Loveless said the atmosphere of a school during a half day and a snow day was quite a lively one.

“I always remind them every day during announcements that no matter what day it is, we follow the rules and expectations,” she said. “But there is a lot of excitement.”

One student in particular was looking forward to the expected weather, she added.

“We have one student who has never seen snow,” she said. “He was super excited all day.”

The afternoon brought a quick shower of icy rain around 1 p.m., but it cleared away and melted quickly.

Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said that crews would be out putting brine on the bridges and overpasses Friday night to make them easier to travel on.

Matt Sena, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Peachtree City, said the bulk of the storm was expected to hit Friday afternoon and carry overnight into Saturday morning. Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said Friday evening that 4 to 6 inches of snow was forecast for Floyd County.

Sena said bridges and overpasses would be the most dangerous areas due to the cold air beneath them as opposed to the warmer temperatures under roads.

For the latest local forecast:

Click here for the National Weather Service.

for the National Weather Service. Click here for The Weather Channel’s interactive weather map.

for The Weather Channel’s interactive weather map. Click here to see recent precipitation and temperatures at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.

Please like & share: