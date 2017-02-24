Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A free expo on Saturday, hosted by the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, aims to give participants everything they need to hit local waterways and go fly fishing.

“They could go all the way from never having held a fly rod and go to Georgia Highlands College or Big Cedar Creek and go fishing,” said Charles Gilbreath of Trout Unlimited.

The event will be held at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free and open to all ages. Lessons on fly tying will help participants tie a fly or two on their own. The organization also will have some fly rods and will show participants how to connect the gear on the rods.

Spin-and-bait fishing experts will offer tips and share techniques for catching the big fish.

Once participants learn how to put the rods together, they’ll also be given the opportunity to learn how to cast them — and then can enter competitions for spin and fly casting.

Rangers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to answer questions about fishing and boating laws in the area. They’ll also talk about where people getting into the sport can go to fish.

Local outfitters will also be on hand with all types of boating and outdoor supplies.

The ECO center has exhibits and aquariums with species of fish, snakes and animals native to the Coosa Valley area. Representatives from Arrowhead Environmental will bring wild animals to give kids some hands-on experiences.

