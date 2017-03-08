Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A former Pepperell Middle School teacher pleaded guilty to a child molestation charge concerning an inappropriate relationship with a female student through social media sites and texts.

Anthony Pierce Hicks was sentenced to 15 years in prison along with 55 years of probation by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham.

Hicks pleaded guilty to child molestation, sexual assault by a teacher and obscene internet contact with a child. He also pleaded guilty to electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.

The case involved two victims at the school, Floyd County police Sgt. Misty Pledger told the court. There was no actual physical contact Pledger said but both cases involved Hicks directing conversations about school in an inappropriate direction.

At one point Hicks send pictures of his genitalia to a 13-year-old girl.

“Both girls were visibly upset,” Pledger said. They were also worried about being bullied if they told anyone about Hicks who, Pledger said, was a popular teacher.

Hicks was confronted by police and resigned on April 11, 2016 after he admitted to the conduct. He was arrested April 12.

