Vocally talented teens from Floyd County high schools will take the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m. to perform with the Northwest Georgia Winds at the Rome City Auditorium. Sixteen students from Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell will join the Rome performing group for their concert. Admission is free to the event.

The students auditioned to have the opportunity to perform excerpts from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables” with the all-volunteer concert band based in Rome. The Northwest Georgia Winds performs five free concerts each year.

Students selected to perform with the group tonight include Peyton Christen, Maggie Young, and Elaine Williams from Armuchee High; Christopher Morgan and Olivia Parker from Coosa High; Johnna Edwards, Zac McElveen, and Taylor Nelson from Model High; and Max Rampley, Brice Green, Elizabeth Bevels, Jana Payne, Corey Stone, Baleigh Nelson, Story Vernon, and Trey Wilkerson from Pepperell High.

