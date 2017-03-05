Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Tony Boston was recognized as Employee of the Quarter recently, for his efforts in the final quarter of last year.

Boston’s supervisors and peers see him as always being observant, and he demonstrates a keen zeal. He is also said to be diligent.

Exuding dependability, Boston shows a willingness to assist the general public, deputies, staff and supervisors. He is noted as one who displays initiative and takes pride in his work and it shows.

Boston volunteers himself to be available outside the parameters of his normal work duties with a strong commitment to assist in the goals and objectives of the sheriff’s office.

Boston willing to lend a helping hand and is instrumental in helping with the child identification program and the Teen Maze.

Boston has been employed with the sheriff’s office since March 10, 2010, and is certified as a jail officer and peace officer. He has worked in various capacities within the sheriff’s office.

