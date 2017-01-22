Flash flood watch in effect for Floyd County, much of state

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch, in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday, for Floyd County and much of Georgia.

The NWS forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of heavy rains and thunderstorms kicking in around 3 a.m., dipping to a 80 percent chance of storms throughout the day, possibly amounting to 2 inches of rain. There is a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday night.

Winds are predicted to range from 10-15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph Sunday.

Low-lying areas are susceptible to flooding, with water levels on creeks, streams and rivers possibly rising and overflowing their banks, according to the NWS.

The NWS reminds drivers to not drive onto water covered roads.

Sunday’s high is forecast at 67 degrees.

