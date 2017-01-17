Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A fire at a commercial building on Thomas Road on Monday afternoon was extinguished and investigators will look into the causes of the fire.

According to Rome-Floyd Fire Department Battalion Chief Danny Lee:

Preliminary reports look like a piece of machinery caught fire but they’re not sure how the fire started. Investigators will follow up.

No one was injured in the fire.

