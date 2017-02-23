Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Last Stop Gift Shop is proud to announce the annual Spring Art Market will take place April 1-2, at the Rome Civic Center and will feature local artists, authors and Georgia Made, Georgia Grown products.

“This is our fifth year of the Spring Art Market and we are very excited with how it is shaping up. This should be our best art market yet,” said Charlene Mathis, gift shop manager.

Space is still available for artists and crafters who are interested in being a part of the market. “We want a great diversity of art and products at the show – the only requirement is that it’s created and produced in Georgia,” said Mathis.

The market typically showcases artists from a multitude of disciplines, from painters to potters to farmers of local food products. All artists are encouraged to apply for the show.

The family-friendly event will also feature door prizes, music, and multiple food vendors for a diverse set of appetites.

The market will be open Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event admission and parking are free.

The Spring Art Market is sponsored by Georgia’s Rome and the Last Stop Gift Shop. The market is part of the tourism office’s initiative to support and build the local arts community by creating opportunities to increase the visibility of local artists’ talents.

The Rome Civic Center is located at 402 Civic Center Drive on Jackson Hill, across from Applebee’s. For more information about artist and food vendor applications or the event, call 706.295.5576 or visit LastStopGiftShop.com.

