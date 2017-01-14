Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Matthew Battle has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Major Bob Sapp placed Battle on administrative leave Friday, January 13, 2017 as the result of an incident that occurred at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“A thorough internal investigation will be coordinated by our office, paralleled with a separate investigation conducted by the GBI,” commented Corporal Carrie Edge, Public Information Officer. “Once the internal investigation is complete, we will take action commensurate with the findings.Our administration takes great pride on transparency and places precedence on ensuring public trust.”

Sgt. Battle is a 14-year veteran of The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

