Etowah Skate Park closed for resurfacing

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Skate enthusiasts in Rome will soon have a smoother surface on which to try out some new moves at Etowah Skate Park.

The skate park off of Kingston Highway will be closed for the rest of the week and should reopen at the top of next week due to resurfacing maintenance.

Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Cowling said the improvement is the result of many suggestions made by skate park users at a community-wide meeting last October at the Parker Center.

“The skate park’s surface was one of the main issues brought up when we had the meeting,” Cowling said. “We are making sure positive changes are made at the skate park and want the community to know we hear their concerns and are working to address them.”

The inside ramp area at the skate park will be recoated, Cowling said, with a tennis-court type paint, but without the added texture of the court surface. This will make the surface much smoother for skaters. Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation officials will notify the public when the park is ready to reopen.

Please like & share: