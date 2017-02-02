Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

It’s a case of being thrown into the briar patch for Sally Yates, the erstwhile acting U.S. attorney general, who chose to defy President Donald Trump’s executive order to halt immigration from seven Mideast countries.

Yates, UGA graduate and former member of the prestigious King & Spalding law firm in Atlanta, began her government career in 1989 as an assistant U.S. attorney under then U.S. Attorney and later Congressman Bob Barr in the Northern District of Georgia. In 2010 she was appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District by President Obama, succeeding David Nahmias after he was named to the Georgia Supreme Court. Yates led the prosecution of Eric Rudolph, the infamous Centennial Olympic Park bomber, and the Atlanta corruption investigation resulting in conviction of former Mayor Bill Campbell.

In March 2015, Yates was appointed deputy attorney general of the United States by Obama and held that post until she was named acting attorney general by the Trump administration, serving just 10 days until she took on the president over the immigration issue.

Up to that point, Yates had enjoyed high praise from all sides. When she was nominated for deputy attorney general, Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson joined with then Sen. Saxby Chambliss in support, saying she was “an exceptionally skilled attorney with a strong record of public service and a well-qualified nominee” and had “served with distinction” in her previous position.

Things unraveled after Yates sent a letter to her staff about Trump’s immigration order, saying she was “not convinced that the defense of the executive order” was consistent with her responsibilities “to always seek justice and stand for what is right.” She added: “nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.” Consequently, she said, “for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”

Almost in the blink of an eye, Trump employed his well-known retort of “You’re fired!” although it was couched in other words, starting out by saying Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” and labeling her an Obama appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Democrats and leftist media quickly labeled the firing “the Monday Night Massacre,” a lame, off-target attempt to evoke an analogy with the infamous Watergate “Saturday Night Massacre” by President Richard Nixon in 1973. But no analogy, as Washington Post Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein told CNN, “I think the president is within his rights here to fire the attorney general, that he has that ability,” but it wasn’t “wise.” So much for over-reaction as usual by the left.

No doubt, Ms.Yates was well aware of what would happen when she publicly defied the president rather than take up her disagreements in private and then resign if no solution could be reached.

Now what’s ahead for Sally Yates? No doubt, she can land a lucrative position with a top law firm — or maybe jump into elective politics. Almost before she could empty her desk, Georgia’s Democratic Party chairman DuBose Porter floated the idea of Yates running for political office in her home state. There’s movement afoot to draft her to run for governor.

One thing about Sally Yates: for good or bad, she now has a lot of name recognition.

