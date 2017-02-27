Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Here we go again with “campus carry” legislation, an ongoing effort by gun rights advocates to allow anyone with a concealed weapon license to take a handgun to classes and anywhere else on Georgia university and college campuses except for sports facilities, student housing including fraternity and sorority houses, and now preschool operations.

A “campus carry” bill was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal last year, leading to this year’s new and improved version, House Bill 280, which makes one change — placing campus preschool facilities off-limits to gun carriers. That was one of the sticking points for Deal with last year’s bill. But he also wanted to exempt faculty and administrative offices and disciplinary meetings from the bill, and these are not excluded in HB 280.

The lead sponsor of the new bill, Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, carried the ball last year. She has said that concerns about allowing guns in administrative offices and disciplinary hearings were exaggerated. Her stance: “We need to permit people to defend themselves.”

That’s a point made by other supporters of the bill. Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gainesville, has talked about real campus concerns with students at Georgia State and Georgia Tech. “They come to your office and tell you, ‘We’re tired of walking around being harassed. We’re tired of being robbed in our library.’”

Likewise, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Rome, a retired Georgia state trooper and vice chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, points out, “a lot of urban campuses are very porous, so to speak. Just because you have a gun-free zone doesn’t mean it’s gun free.” The point’s well taken, but the vast majority of college and university students can’t get a concealed weapon carry license to defend themselves because they are under age 21, the minimum required by law.

The new bill triggered solid opposition from the University System of Georgia, same as did last year’s bill. Chancellor Steve Wrigley took this message to the House committee: “We feel strongly that current law strikes the right balance to create a safe environment on our campuses. This position is supported by our presidents and campus public safety departments, who are closest to the day-to-day realities and operations of the state’s public colleges and universities. We therefore respectfully oppose any change to current law.”

There’s been no word from Gov. Deal concerning his view of HB 280. But in vetoing last year’s bill he cited some powerful precedents relating not to the aforementioned sticking points but to the larger issue of guns in schools. He started with a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, highly regarded among conservatives, holding that the Second Amendment right to bear arms “is not unlimited” and giving sanction to “laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.”

Deal also cited the minutes of an Oct. 4, 1824, meeting of the newly created University of Virginia Board of Visitors whose members included two other Second Amendment icons, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. The university’s rules ordained that no student could “keep or use weapons or arms of any kind.” Deal said that those prohibitions “relating to ‘campus carry’ by the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and the principal author of the United States Constitution should not only dispel any vestige of constitutional privilege but should illustrate that having college campuses free of weapons has great historical precedent.”

In his veto message, Deal concluded: “To depart from such time-honored protections should require overwhelming justification. I do not find that such justification exists.”

Given such unequivocal language on the underlying issue, it’s hard to see how the governor will reverse himself and sign the new bill or any other version of “campus carry.” Deal has shown he will go against his Republican majority in the legislature before, notably on religious freedom legislation. We strongly encourage the governor to do so again.

