Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

It’s a well-known sound and sight of the season.

The bright red kettles and the sounds of bells ringing are like a signal that Christmas is almost here.

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is wrapping up Saturday and cheerful bell ringers are manning the doorways of Rome businesses to collect donations. Some champion ringers are out in force this week, as the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department — which consistently wins for collecting the most — runs the kettle drive at both area Wal-Marts.

“It’s everybody,” Battalion Chief Gene Proctor said. “From the chiefs to the firefighters to the maintenance to the assistants to the secretaries, everyone volunteers to be out here.”

The fire department tends to have a strong showing in their collections as well as the number of volunteers, according to Mary Nell Bailey, bookkeeper for The Salvation Army.

“We sometimes tease them to make it a friendly competition,” she laughed. “No one usually beats them, though.”

Proctor puts it down to the public identifying with the firefighters.

“They know we only raise money for good, honest organizations,” he said. “Salvation Army helps a lot of people and the money is used locally.”

Working to raise money for the Salvation Army is a boon to the firefighters, as well, he added.

“We see a lot of things every day during our work,” he said. “It makes us more anxious to help people when we can. There are never any gripes when it is time to ring the bells. Everyone waits for the schedule to come out so they can see when they get to.”

The incredible generosity of the public is heartwarming for the volunteers to see, as well.

“It makes you feel good,” Proctor said. “We see a large amount of people who donate that don’t seem to have a lot of money. I’ve watched people give us whatever money they have in their pockets and we tell them thank you, but then, they turn around and say, ‘No, thank you.’”

After years of ringing the bells, he said he has seen many things, but he especially enjoys when people make it to their car and want to donate more.

“They drive up to us and roll down the window and ask us to come over and they give us two handfuls of change to put in the kettle,” he laughed. “Ashtray change goes a long way.”

While the fire department can pull in a large chunk of change, they can’t match Mary Margaret Whittington and her longevity — or her song and dance routine.

Whittington has worked as a bell ringer for 30 years. She served on the Salvation Army board and is a lifetime member now.

“I have rung bells with some spectacular people,” she said. “I have worked beside dedicated people to raise money and give back to the community.”

She works with her church now, having gotten the members of Floyd Springs United Methodist involved. Every year, they set up the kettles at Sam’s Club, she said.

“We pick the places we want to go,” Whittington explained. “I like Sam’s.”

The group did win the largest bucket in a day last year, she said.

“We collected $3,253.75 in one day,” Whittington said. “I told the board, if I can get out and hustle and collect, anyone can do it.”

Her secret weapon is the song and dance she and a friend perform.

“We dance and sing and we have this little kick-step we do like the Rockettes, but not quite so high,” she laughed. “Some people like to joke and say they’ll donate if we’ll stop, but others say ‘Well, now that you’ve done that, I have to donate.’”

At 75 years old — and self-described as “not a spring chicken anymore” — Whittington has developed a few tricks to keep herself warm through the bitterest winter.

“Our day this year was Dec. 10 and it was cold, but I’ve been colder,” she said. “I’ve had to go into the store and get boxes and fill them with paper to stand in and keep my feet warm.”

Battling the elements doesn’t faze her, however.

“I’ll be out there again next year, Lord willing,” she said. “I don’t know whether I motivate others to give, or if I badger, but I love doing it. Our church has so much fun doing it.”

Holiday givers themselves feel a connection with the whole process as well.

“It’s because of God that I am able to come give,” said LaAstreia DuPree, as she dropped money in the kettle. “It’s not about me. It’s about God being glorified in the giving and helping others.”

Please like & share: