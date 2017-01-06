Dog and puppy die in South Rome house fire

Jan 6, 2017

Update: 

A dog and a puppy died in a house fire in the Line Street area Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials. A reporter is on the scene. 

Previously reported: 

911 has indicated someone has reported a house fire in the Line Street area. A reporter has been sent to the scene.

