Death Notice

Mr. Joe Allen Tierce, 64, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at his farm.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Perry Funeral Home, Centre, Alabama, www.perryfuneral.net.

