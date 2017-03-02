Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Legislation that requires a law enforcement investigation if colleges are going to prosecute a charge of sexual assault on campus passed the Georgia House on Wednesday and moves to the Senate

“It allows the due process of law to take place,” said Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome. “It allows educators to educate and investigators to investigate.”

Lawmakers have through the end of Friday to get their bills through their chamber or the legislation will be shelved until next year. House Bill 71, addressing so-called “surprise” billing from out-of-network medical providers, was deferred for a second day.

“I’m not in favor of it as written,” Dempsey said. “I’ve heard from physicians all over Rome and Georgia who have concerns.”

Dempsey has one more bill she’s shepherding through. HB 463 would let the Department of Early Care and Learning establish a foundation to accept donations.

Coosa River Basin Initiative members were down at the Capitol on Wednesday for a Georgians for Trust Fund Honesty Rally in support of HR 158. The measure would set up a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment requiring lawmakers to spend special fees for the purpose they are collected.

Participants built a replica of the Capitol building out of roughly 500 scrap tires — dubbed “The Scrapitol” — to spotlight the tire fees that are supposed to be used to clean up tire dumps but are often diverted to the general fund.

“(The fees) are being used as a tax to fund the entire state budget,” said CRBI spokesman Joe Cook.

“It’s a practice that is so ingrained, it’s difficult to change, despite the obvious deceit of the practice. It’s the reason we had signs printed that read: ‘Tired of the Lies.’”

Dempsey said the resolution was not yet on the schedule for a vote, but the Rules Committee continues to add legislation to the calendar.

“It has some powerful sponsors,” she said. “If it can get out, they can make it happen.”

Term limits proposed

Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, expects two of his three pending bills to come up for votes Friday and the third may slide in under the wire as well.

“It’s a fairly simple bill, so it would be easy to attach to something else,” he said.

Senate Bill 200 would let pharmacists synchronize a customer’s chronic medications so the prescriptions could all be refilled at the same time. Hufstetler said it’s allowed in 17 other states.

“Patient adherence is a problem,” he said. “Some people have a lot of medications and they get confused about

refilling them.

This way they could just go once a month.”

He has verbal commitments from Senate leaders to hold votes on SB 184 — establishing a board to integrate data from public programs such as PeachCare for population health research — and Senate Resolution 195.

The resolution asks Congress to call a constitutional convention to address one thing: term limits for U.S. senators and representatives. It does not specify the limits.

“Many in Washington have stated they should look at term limits … (and) I think there’s a good chance a lot of states will sign on to this,” Hufstetler said.

Florida has already passed a resolution calling for a Term Limits Convention and the legislation has been proposed in at least five other states. If two-thirds of the states join the call, Congress must call the convention.

Hotel tax to stay

As the majority whip, Rep. Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville, is part of the House leadership — with the assignment of taking the pulse of lawmakers on favored legislation.

He said he doesn’t expect movement on HB 364, which would remove the $5-a-night surcharge on hotel rooms instituted in 2015. Coomer said the money is dedicated to transportation improvements, specifically on the state’s more than 4,000 bridges.

“The last two years, we’ve done $100-million bonds to fast-track repair and reconstruction of dilapidated bridges,” Coomer said. “The revenue coming in on the $5 fee essentially pays the annual debt service. I don’t think we’d be likely to see a change in that policy this year.”

Gov. signs election bill

Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, has already cleared the three bills he authored. As one of the deputy whips, he’s now focused on meeting with other members of the House and rounding up support for measures the House leadership still wants passed.

“We make sure they are aware of the bills we are going to be voting on — that they understand it and its intent — and answering questions,” Lumsden said.

Gov. Nathan Deal signed his HB 42 into law last week. The legislation lets election supervisors make corrections to printed or digitized ballots and synch certain federal and local election dates.

The authority is slated to be used for the expected runoff in the Congressional District 6 special election to replace newly named Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Lumsden also has two “housekeeping” bills pending in the Senate Insurance and Labor Committee that modernize existing regulations.

