The Coosa River Basin Initiative will turn the page to 2017 with a new executive director, Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, at the helm of the environmental organization.

The 2008 Berry College graduate said Friday he is excited about coming back to Rome. Demon­breun-Chapman served on the CRBI board of directors for a short time before taking a position with the Ogeechee Riverkeeper.

He has been the watershed outreach coordinator of the Ogeechee River­keeper in Southeast Georgia for the past two and a half years. His responsibilities there involved volunteer development, leading paddle trips and educating communities about where their water comes from and where wastewater goes.

“We’re excited to have Jesse back in Rome working for clean water,” said CRBI Board President Chad Johnfroe. “Jesse is familiar with Rome and other Northwest Georgia communities and has a strong record of community service.”

“It’s definitely shifting gears for me,” Demon­breun-Chapman said. “Now I’m getting to focus on the big picture, where the organization is at financially, our purpose and mission.”

Demonbreun-Chapman said he had always dreamed of working for CRBI since his days at Berry when he would volunteer while receiving his undergraduate degree in biology.

“I have a lot of respect for this organization,” he said. “I love the fact that you can drive an hour in any direction and do just about anything you want to outside.

“When I heard about this opportunity, I just jumped on it.”

CRBI’s chief said one of the biggest changes he will face in his new position is adapting to just one section of the Coosa River Basin. In previous role with the Ogeechee Riverkeeper, he handled the basin from its headwaters all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.

The new executive director said among the items high on his priority list are getting to know all of the leaders of the organization and trying to make sure that everybody is on the same page.

Like former CRBI Executive Director Joe Cook, Demonbreun-Chapman said he was glad that the Burwell Creek issue was behind everybody. With a majority of the wetlands along the east side of Riverside Parkway protected under Ledbetter Properties purchase of nearly 80 acres, the new director is looking forward.

“I’m excited to move on to other issues,” he said.

Demonbreun-Chapman is married and he and his wife, Ashley, have a 15-month old girl, Lilly.

