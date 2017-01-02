Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Subscribe for Updates
Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!
Small Business Snapshot: Farmers Insurance — Erb Agency
Word on the Street: Troy’s Bar-B-Que gives up beer license, Levy to take lot for condos on March 1, Berry to get spot on Georgia Film Trail.
Largest Building Permit: $5,825
Largest Real Estate Transaction: $465,000
New Business Licenses: 3
Please like & share:
Interested in Rome, Georgia?
Enter your email to be alerted about news, happenings and money saving coupons from Rome businesses