Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Small Business Snapshot: Farmers Insurance — Erb Agency

Word on the Street: Troy’s Bar-B-Que gives up beer license, Levy to take lot for condos on March 1, Berry to get spot on Georgia Film Trail.

Largest Building Permit: $5,825

Largest Real Estate Transaction: $465,000

New Business Licenses: 3

Please like & share: