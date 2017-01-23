Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Subscribe for Updates
Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!
Small Business Snapshot: Emergency Dry-cleaning Restoration Inc.
Word on the Street: Mount Berry Mall’s Community Connection; retailer leaving the mall; and Kiwanis helps kids with job interview skills
Largest Building Permit: $320,000
Largest Real Estate Transaction: $345,000
New Business Licenses: 3
Please like & share:
Do You Travel On US Hwy 27?
Enter your email to be alerted about news, happenings and money saving coupons from Rome businesses