I am an old white man. I am not a member of the Tea Party. I am not a woman. I am not a minority. But I am an American, and to blatantly discount the concerns of any of these groups could possibly blind us to solutions to problems that could help us all.

It has been interesting reading the reactions on social media to the civil unrest — from both the left and the right — that has risen up in our nation in the past couple of years.

Concerns about racism and police brutality brought out throngs of protesters in major cities throughout the country.

After the election of President Donald Trump, people hit the streets protesting what they saw as a stacked electoral system.

On the day after the inauguration, crowds marched in support of the nation’s women, concerned about equality and discrimination issues.

I have to admit, there was a part of me in the wake of the Trump inauguration that simply wanted to point out that if all those people protesting had gone to the polls in November, there would not have been

a need for the protest at all. I have pretty much voiced my protest at the ballot box. Nevertheless, I bristle at those who harshly criticize the protest of the citizenry, a hallmark of our republic.

Imagine if there was Facebook after the Boston Tea Party, an episode in which angry colonists tossed tea in the harbor in protest to taxation by the crown.

Torymama: Look at those young hoodlums throwing that perfectly good tea into the harbor! I like tea. Those idiots just need to have jobs. That would keep them from getting into trouble.

Rebelpatriot: Don’t you think the taxation process is unfair? Look what the British are doing to us. It’s ridiculous.

Torymama: Yeah but we threw snowballs at their soldiers and acted disrespectfully. The peace has to be kept.

Conversations like this took place across Facebook after all of our recent protests.

I don’t feel their fervor, but I had to ask myself this: What prompted so many women and their supporters to hit the streets? They are obviously feeling something I am not tapped into. It’s one of those times when as a human being it’s important to take into account what motivates others. It’s too easy to yell out the standard, “Get a job.”

When the Black Lives Matter movement started gaining steam, again, my first instinct was to criticize. “Don’t all lives matter?,” is the usual comeback.

But that’s not the question we should be asking. The right question is this: What prompted so many fellow American citizens to march and what should be done to address the issues they are raising?

The same attitude should be afforded members of the Tea Party, protesters in their own right often seen as narrow-minded radical conservatives who care little for their neighbors.

What has riled these people up to such a fevered pitch? To classify them as selfish rich people ignores valid points they have.

We need to find out.

Mike Colombo is managing editor of the Rome News-Tribune.

