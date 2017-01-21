Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A recent Associated Press article posed this question: What if your doctor’s gender could influence your chance of surviving a visit to the hospital?

My question is simpler: Are women better listeners than men?

Yes, I know we should avoid gender stereotypes, but I have a feeling many women reading my column over their morning coffee are likely to respond, “Well, yeah, duh.”

The study published recently in JAMA Internal Medicine indicated older patients in hospitals treated by women were more likely to survive their hospital stay than patients who were treated by male doctors.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the lead author in the study, isn’t suggesting patients should gravitate toward women doctors.

He did, however, point out that the study showed women communicated more with their patients. The study also found fewer of the patients treated by women had to be readmitted to the hospital.

Often I am guilty of listening to a conversation as a problem solver. Newspaper editors spend most of their days trying to solve problems.

The problem with that approach is you often block out how the other person is feeling at that particular mo­-

ment. It helps to know WHY your friend, lover or coworker is talking to you in the first place.

There’s a very appropriate YouTube video on this topic called “It’s not about the nail.”

I asked some of my friends what they think about the listening issue.

“I think we (men) are just different listeners,” commented Ryan Smith. “Women listen to hear someone vent … and men listen to try to solve things.”

Shannon Kislat mentioned something similar I have heard many women say.

“It seems like men are waiting to respond with their already formulated reply rather than taking in what the other person is saying, processing that information, then responding,” Shannon said.“This is of course a gross generality. I know good male listeners and I know bad female listeners.”

Josh Brown more or less agrees with her.

“I’m probably a terrible example because I’m constantly ‘chasing butterflies’ and hurting people’s feelings, especially my wife’s. She listens to everything I say. We are not worthy of their love and support,” Josh said.

Josh did offer an attempt at humor that both sexes occasionally throw at each other: “We’d be much better listeners if women talked about the important things, like Julio Teheran’s ERA last year or what type of bait to use for crappie fishing.”

Sorry, Josh I can’t answer the ERA issue. For the uninitiated, that is Earned Run Average not Equal Rights Amendment. As far as the crappie bait, I would say “minners.”

Minners work great on crappie and you can often buy “berled p’nuts” wherever minners are sold.

The always-sensible Kathrine Kirby, queen of granola bar heaven, had a very reasoned response.

“I think it depends on the person and how sympathetic they are to what other people are feeling,” Kathrine said. “Some women are terrible listeners because they relate everything to themselves due to egocentricity — men can be the same way.

“Other people can really put themselves into situations with that person and know just how to provide insight and comfort. I don’t think it depends on gender.”

The question I got from my tennis friend Michael Silver made me laugh out loud. He got married a few weeks ago.

“Funny answer or truthful answer?” was his response.

Mike Colombo is managing editor of the Rome News-Tribune.

