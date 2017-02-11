Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The greatest accomplishment is not in never falling, but in rising again after you fall. — Vince Lombardi

Dear so-called Falcons fans: Too many of you are fair-feathered friends.

After the Falcons lost to New England in the Super Bowl last Sunday, there was a bunch of name-calling and fingerpointing. Yeah, I understand. The loss hurt me, too. But real fans don’t turn their backs on their team.

After that heart-wrenching loss, EVERY Falcon fan ought to be required to watch a short film ESPN produced called “The Four Falls of Buffalo.”

The film documents the travails of the Buffalo Bills as they lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s. Every time they returned home, there was a crowd waiting for them, true fans. There was no real crowd waiting in Atlanta when the Falcons returned home last Sunday, despite the fact they played a great game against a great team.

Falcon fans ought be proud of how the defense played, especially after being on the field for an overwhelming majority of the game. And let me say this: There’s always next year.

It’s not just a saying. It’s the truth about being a fan of any team in any sport.

Unless the world comes to an end or your favorite team moves from San Diego to Los Angeles (Sorry, Charger fans, that really stinks), you’re going to get a chance to put on your favorite jersey and cheer them on next year.

To put things in perspective, Falcons fans are relative newcomers to mythic sports disappointment. Our team hasn’t lost four Super Bowls.

I also must point out that 12 other NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl: the Bills, the Tennessee Titans, San Diego (Now Los Angeles) Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Cleve­-

land Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals.

I grew up a Boston Red Sox fan, cheering a baseball team plagued by the curse of the Bambino and Satan’s spawn in pinstripes.

I never thought I would see the Red Sox win a World Series. They broke the drought that began after 1918 by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004. They won it again in 2007 and 2013.

Think of our brethren who watched the Chicago Cubs battle in Wrigley Field for more than a century without a World Series win, until last fall.

Cubs fans are a model for us all, cheering on their team year after year despite a history of terrible failures and near­-misses after winning the World Series back to back in 1907 and 1908.

The Falcons have only failed to win a Super Bowl every year since 1967. ’Tis but a scratch.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the franchise. In Dan Quinn we found a very good, if not already great, head coach. We stole him from Seattle, where he was defensive coordinator, and his former team hasn’t been the same since.

We have an owner, Arthur Blank, who seems to be active, but not too active in the affairs of the team, and doesn’t seem to mind opening up his checkbook when needed. Our defense is young, and by all expectations, should improve.

My son Anthony did his best to make me feel better, long distance, on Sunday. When the Patriots pulled even at the end of the fourth quarter, Anthony texted Mrs. Colombo: “Give dad a hug.” It helped.

There’s always next year, and as always, I’ll be pulling for the Falcons.

Mike Colombo is managing editor of the Rome News-Tribune.

